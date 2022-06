Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 20:15 Hits: 5

Some nonprofit groups have welcomedthe U.S. Supreme Court decision. But many global reproductive and women's rights groups condemned the ruling.

(Image credit: Samantha Reinders for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2022/06/24/1107370547/global-reproductive-and-womens-rights-groups-react-to-overturn-of-roe-v-wade