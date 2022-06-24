Lt. Gov. Of CA Goes Off Over SCOTUS Overturning Roe

Articles

Published on Friday, 24 June 2022

MSNBC's Katy Tur weighed in when interviewing California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis. The latter called for defying the Supreme Court following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

"So, my message to the women and to anyone seeking their reproductive freedom across this country is to come to California," Kounalakis said. "You will have that freedom here. but, secondly, be prepared to live in defiance of these six people who think that they have the right to tell you what you can do with their bodies."

"Are you telling people to break the law?" Tur asked.

"No. I am telling people that they can access under California law their rights that were protected by the Constitution," Kounalakis replied. "That is going to be held in defiance in some states. I would say, yes, prepare to defy."

"Clarence Thomas and Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch were put in that position by -- voted in by a majority of Americans, and that's why we have a senate and a Supreme Court that looks that way," Tur falsely said. "And I understand what Mitch McConnell did with Merrick Garland, so I'm leaving that aside. But there are 80 million people in this country who do not vote, 80 million people who say it's not worth it, and nothing changes. What's your message to them?"

Kounalakis said that people in red states need to organize and get out and vote.

