Hey Gang There's A (Grifty) Credit Card For Conservatives!

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 June 2022 01:00 Hits: 7

Here's a gimmick.

Coign, the credit card for conservatives, promises to donate to conservative causes YOU care about!

Their website is full of high-end design and buzzwords: "Coign is America's first credit card built by Conservatives for Conservatives. Coign was created to advance conservative values and embrace the American spirit. We align your dollars with your values. Unlike other leading credit cards, that give millions to the Left each year, Coign is helping Conservatives to align their dollars with their values. We're proud that the dollars you spend are invested in Conservative causes."

None of my credit cards give millions to "the Left." And if I were to have a credit card issued by a liberal cause, I would definitely read the fine print and then just write a check to that cause, because that's a tax deduction in most cases.

In this case, the tax deduction goes to Coign. Whoops!

There's more fine print (pdf) to read, too!

Coign card promises to donate one-quarter of one percent of some amount at some point at least once a year.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/hey-gang-theres-grifty-credit-card