Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 25 June 2022 03:00 Hits: 5

Shirley Serban wrote and performed this parody of The Sound Of Silence. It could be the unofficial anthem for all of the anti-vaxxers, flat earthers and even MAGA Cultists - basically for anyone who thinks they know better than the universe around them.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/sound-science