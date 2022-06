Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 09:09 Hits: 4

The Senate passes a gun control bill and sends it to the House. The Supreme Court strikes down New York's law restricting concealed carrying of guns. A recap of Thursday's House Jan. 6 hearing.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/24/1107244408/morning-news-brief