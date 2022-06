Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 14:17

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, reversing Roe v. Wade, the court's five-decade-old decision that guaranteed a woman's right to obtain an abortion.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

