SCOTUS: Well, Ladies, You Are Nothing But Incubators Now

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 14:19 Hits: 4

THE SUPREME COURT HAS OVERTURNED ROE V. WADE, ELIMINATING THE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO ABORTION.https://t.co/ZNYRs3QnpJ — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 24, 2022

Being a woman in America is like living in a time machine. After years of going forward, it's suddenly going back in time, and all the things you understood to be part of your autonomy -- aren't. Not anymore. Thanks, religious extremists!

"Ha ha, bitchez!" -- Sam Alito

If you've been paying attention to SCOTUS rulings, you know that so-called "originalism" means "whatever the hell we want it to mean." The "Federalist Society Presents The Supreme Court" is a joke and the court needs to be expanded. You may have noticed they don't even pretend to follow precedent or logic anymore.

Record low 25 percent of Americans have confidence in the Supreme Court.#SCOTUShttps://t.co/9fSNIy0eDJ read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/violence-seems-inevitable-wake-todays-roe