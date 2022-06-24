The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

SCOTUS: Well, Ladies, You Are Nothing But Incubators Now

SCOTUS: Well, Ladies, You Are Nothing But Incubators Now

Being a woman in America is like living in a time machine. After years of going forward, it's suddenly going back in time, and all the things you understood to be part of your autonomy -- aren't. Not anymore. Thanks, religious extremists!

"Ha ha, bitchez!" -- Sam Alito

If you've been paying attention to SCOTUS rulings, you know that so-called "originalism" means "whatever the hell we want it to mean." The "Federalist Society Presents The Supreme Court" is a joke and the court needs to be expanded. You may have noticed they don't even pretend to follow precedent or logic anymore.

