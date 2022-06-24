Neil Cavuto Slaps Down Jonathan Turley

Articles

Friday, 24 June 2022

Fox News host Neil Cavuto threw cold water over Jonathan Turley's false claim that the makeup of the January 6 committee wasn't "bipartisan" enough.

Throughout these hearings, most of the commentary coming from Fox News legal analysts (when they aired them) has been to bitch and moan about the make-up of the Committee and not the damning under-oath testimony.

However, Andy McCarthy and Jonathan Turley never explained that it was Kevin McCarthy's choice to refuse to put Republican members on the committee. Kevin threw a hissy fit because Pelosi told him he couldn't put Jim Jordan and Jim Banks (likely subjects of the investigation) on the committee.

Thursday's testimonie from both Trump's acting AG and the Assistant Attorney General were powerful and riveting throughout, exposing Trump's plot to try and overthrow the 2020 election by using the DOJ.

Turley did say the testimony was powerful, but as usual added a BUT...

"What is missing again unfortunately is any other side. You know the fact that this is not a balanced committee is a real shame, because this is powerful stuff. These are very credible individuals. Having someone there to ask probing questions instead of scripted ones, I think would've added greater authenticity and power to the hearing," Turley annoyingly whined.

Neil Cavuto quickly replied, "Indeed."

