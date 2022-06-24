Biden's Remarks On SCOTUS Overturning Roe: 'This Fight Is Not Over'

Articles

President Joe Biden can't really guarantee abortion access after the conservative-leaning Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion on Friday. In an opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said that the court should reconsider rulings involving contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

No matter how hard conservatives try, they will never end abortion. They did, however, end access to safe abortion. Women will die.

President Joe Biden made remarks from the White House in the wake of that ruling. "It's a sad day for the court and for the country," he said, adding that abortion is a personal decision between a woman and her doctor. "The health of women in this nation is now at risk," Biden said.

"Today the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away the Constitution of the American people. They didn't limit it," he said. "They simply took it away. "

