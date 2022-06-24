WATCH: Cori Bush Reacts Live To The End Of Roe

Articles

As the country faces the right-wing U.S. Supreme Court's decision in a case challenging Roe v. Wade, a coalition of Black congresswomen led by Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Barbara Lee, and Cori Bush implored President Joe Biden on Friday to declare a public health emergency to shield abortion rights nationwide.

"Any day now, the extreme right-wing Supreme Court majority is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, reversing nearly 50 years of settled law and legal precedent—a move that will obliterate legal abortion rights across the nation and exacerbate multiple public health crises disproportionately impacting Black communities," the group of 20 House Democrats wrote in a letter to the president.

"The effects of this decision on the lives and health of Black women and pregnant people will be devastating and require an urgent and whole-of-government response," the lawmakers warned, pointing to "a harrowing study" published in December showing that "banning abortion across the United States would result in an estimated 21% increase in maternal deaths across all races, and a 33% increase in maternal deaths among Black individuals."

