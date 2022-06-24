Fox's Faulkner: Discussing Abortion Rights Is Disingenuous Because Inflation

Articles

Fox News host Harris Faulkner claimed President Biden making the overturning of Roe v Wade a midterm priority is "disingenuous" because of inflation.

She said that.

After President Biden finished his remarks castigating the Supreme Court overturning 50 years of settled law, Faulkner then attacked Democrats for using the issue come election time.

As if voters aren't allowed to have opinions that might harm Republicans. Isn't that the policy of MAGA these days.

Faulkner said, "How disingenuous will it be for Democrats and for this president to press this issue going forward, as if there were anything they could do to change it or challenge it before November 8, when people are hurting. They're hurting because of inflation..."

Wait, what? Republicans have been using evangelicals and the religious right for over fifty years to win elections over Roe v Wade.

Now, suddenly, in a couple of hours, wiping away the rights of women all over America, a woman's right to choose her medical care is off-limits as a topic?

Host Bret Baier said she may be right about inflation, "but this will fire up the Democratic base. Make no doubt about it."

Harris Faulkner is bad at Republican propaganda, which is sad, because that's her actual job.

