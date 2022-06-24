Jeffrey Clark Whines After Getting Raided: It's The 'Stasi'!

Articles

Jeffrey Clark is a weak-minded environmental lawyer who Trump hoped to install to do his bidding at the DOJ.

And on Thursday his home was raided by the FBI.

What to do now? Go on Tucker Carlson's program, of course!

Trump wanted to fire acting AG Rosen and then install Clark, who was so unqualified that it caused a revolt in the DOJ.

Trump wanted to appoint Clark because he had sworn his fealty to pursue all of Trump's phony election fraud allegations in Georgia and to then overthrow the 2020 election.

Tucker Carlson, the Minister of misinformation at Fox News, never mentioned the plot concocted for Clark, but instead called the FBI's actions this week a "communist-like raid" just because Clark wanted to look at some voter fraud claims.

Clark whined that multiple states and people were simultaneously raided too and he was unhappy that the Jan 6 hearing focused on himself.

"With the special audience member of Sean Penn, so you know this is Hollywood." Clark said.

