A Gas Holiday Might Be Popular, But It’s Unlikely To Do Much To Lower Inflation

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION BY DAN DAO / GETTY IMAGES
Earlier this week President Biden asked Congress to temporarily suspend collection of federal gas and diesel taxes for three months as a way to relieve pressure on Americans as national gas prices rise to $5 a gallon. If the price keeps going up, it could top highs not seen since the summer of 2008. High gas prices are also helping to drive overall inflation, which reached 8.6 percent as of May.
It’s no surprise, then, that Biden is responding to pressure to do something — anything — about gas prices. As plenty of people have pointed out, the cost per gallon is displayed on giant signs everyone can see. Transportation and groceries are necessities that are purchased weekly or even daily, which means Americans feel these changes in a visible, visceral way. It also gets at why they’re so important politically, especially as surveys show that Americans are adjusting their budgets.
Nearly three-quarters of Americans say they’ve altered their spending habits to save money because of inflation, according to a Morning Consult poll released this week. More than half, 53 percent, say they’ve changed their eating and drinking habits. Families are eating out less often, cutting back on meat and forgoing alcohol and organic produce.
A similar poll from last month found that middle-income households were spending slightly less on groceries overall and shifting to less expensive options, like store brands instead of name brands. (Higher-income families were just spending more.)
A Washington Post/Schar School poll conducted April 21 to May 12 found similar levels of bargain hunting — 87 percent of respondents said they took the time to find the cheapest product. The poll also found that 59 percent were reducing their use of electricity and 59 percent were driving less. But one of the biggest impacts was in cutting back on entertainment or eating out (77 percent); perhaps inflation was partially behind the reported drop in Netflix subscribers earlier this year. Respondents are also putting off otherwise planned purchases (74 percent). And though many planned summer vacations that were similar to those they’d had pre-pandemic, they aimed to spend less.
But while some families are changing their habits, that doesn’t mean they’re happy about it — and it probably doesn’t help that they’re making choices based on what they can afford instead of what they want. In a Pew Research Center survey from January, majorities of Americans said 6 out of the 8 economic indicators they were asked about were worse than the previous year. Only 28 percent ranked the economy as good. Purchasing confidence has also fallen, which means people don’t expect inflation to end any time soon.
Moreover, many are dipping into their savings this year to cover increased costs — despite low unemployment and increases in wages. In a Wall Street Journal/NORC poll from last month, two-thirds of people said it would be somewhat or very easy to find a new job, but the boom in the labor market hasn’t been enough to ease the problems elsewhere.
In general, Americans are pretty pessimistic, not just about their own financial situation — more than a third of respondents in that Wall Street Journal/NORC poll ranked their financial situation as poor or not so good — but about the current political system, too. FiveThirtyEight’s collaboration with Ipsos found, for instance, that Americans are especially worried about inflation and political polarization. And a Gallup poll released at the end of May found that “The government/Poor leadership” edged out the high cost of living and inflation as a top concern.
That said, some experts worry that a gas holiday could make inflation worse by increasing demand, and it would need to be approved by Congress regardless. It may, however, be popular politically: A YouGov poll published Thursday found that 55 percent of respondents would approve of the move. But it’s also possible that a gas holiday just wouldn’t do much to offset the high cost of living that’s squeezing many households. America’s ragged safety net and fluctuating prices for necessities all have causes, and solutions, that are complex and frustrating to tease out, and many of these measures have always been a bit political anyway.
With increasing polarization, Americans could be worried about the same issues but for a variety of reasons. But as with so many aspects of American life, the president remains the most visible person to blame. Earlier this month, Biden’s approval rating fell below 40 percent for the first time, which could argue that the worst, for the economy and for Biden, is still to come.
According to FiveThirtyEight’s presidential approval tracker,139.2 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing as president, while 55.4 percent disapprove (a net approval rating of -16.2 points). At this time last week, 39.9 percent approved and 54.3 percent disapproved (a net approval rating of -14.4 points). One month ago, Biden had an approval rating of 41.1 percent and a disapproval rating of 54.5 percent, for a net approval rating of -13.4 points.
In our average of polls of the generic congressional ballot,2 Republicans currently lead by 2.3 percentage points (44.8 percent to 42.5 percent). A week ago, Republicans led Democrats by 2.6 points (45.0 percent to 42.4 percent). At this time last month, voters preferred Republicans by 2.3 points (45.0 percent to 42.7 percent).
