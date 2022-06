Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 11:20 Hits: 5

The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol siege will focus on efforts by former President Donald Trump to pressure the Justice Department to pursue baseless claims of election fraud.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/23/1106966953/former-doj-officials-to-testify-during-the-5th-house-jan-6-hearing