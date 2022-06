Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 16:08 Hits: 6

The administration proposed an overhaul of regulations to expand protections for LGBTQI+ students and require schools to respond to all sexual discrimination complaints.

(Image credit: Susan Walsh/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/23/1107045291/title-ix-9-biden-expand-victim-protections-discrimination