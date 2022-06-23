SURPRISE: Feds Serve Elector Plot Subpoenas In Several States

Articles

UPDATE:

BREAKING - Federal agents searched the Virginia home of former Trump-era Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on Wednesday morning, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the activity. Story coming from me @alex_mallin@LukeLBarr@MLevineReports — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) June 23, 2022

Feds served subpoenas related to the fake elector plot all over the country yesterday. You love to see it! Via the Washington Post:

Federal agents investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday dropped subpoenas on people in multiple locations, widening the probe of how political activists supporting President Donald Trump tried to use invalid electors to thwart Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. read more

