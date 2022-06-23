SURPRISE: Feds Serve Elector Plot Subpoenas In Several States

Category: World Politics Hits: 5
UPDATE:
Feds served subpoenas related to the fake elector plot all over the country yesterday. You love to see it! Via the Washington Post:
Federal agents investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday dropped subpoenas on people in multiple locations, widening the probe of how political activists supporting President Donald Trump tried to use invalid electors to thwart Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/surprise-feds-serve-elector-plot-subpoenas