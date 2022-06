Articles

The terrible, awful, no-good Scotus decisions for today, and Elie Mystal's reaction to them. And we have to wait for Dobbs. Ugh.

1. Berger v. North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP

The Court basically decided that if Republicans want to replace Democrats in defending Voter ID, that's fine.

The Supreme Court rules 8-1 that GOP lawmakers in North Carolina can intervene in litigation to defend a state voter-ID law. The NAACP is challenging the law, and the NC attorney general (a Democrat) is defending it. GOP legislators want to intervene anyway. SCOTUS says they can. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 23, 2022

First case is Berger v. NC NAACP. It's 8-1 with Sotomayor dissenting... thank God.

NAACP sued NC's voter ID law. The Dem state attorney general defended the state. Republicans wanted to intervene, basically arguing Dems could not defend Voter ID. This stupid court says sure. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 23, 2022 read more

