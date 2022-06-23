Fox News Host Freaks Out Over Navy Pronouns Video

Articles

Fox News' Pete Hegseth, who got pardons for war criminals from Trump, went nutty after viewing a Navy training video about pronouns.

For Pride Month the Navy put out a video explaining new forms of pronoun that has been adopted by the LGBTQAI community. It's about as harmless a video that I've ever watched describing gender.

After playing a clip from this video, Hegseth's head exploded.

"The United States Navy created that video?" he cried out.

(The video discusses the new pronouns that are being used.)

"That is beyond embarrassing. Anyone who has ever worn the uniform of the United States Navy should be writing letters and calling their congressman demanding what in the world is going on?" Hegseth yelled.

It's the GenZ generation that has embraced these new terms, just like every new generation before them has changed society in some way or another.

My generation protested the Vietnam war and police violence. To the current generation, gender and sexual preferences is the latest.

Grow the f**k up.

