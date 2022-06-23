Marge Greene Screams At British Reporter: 'Mass Stabbings!'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022

On Wednesday, Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a virtual "knife fight" with a British reporter for refusing to support any new form of gun control.

Republican House members held a press conference to denounce Republican Senators for supporting the very weak bipartisan gun restrictions in the latest proposed legislation.

As usual, Marge made a complete ass of herself.

The Georgia congresswoman was actually proud of this interaction and posted it on her own Twitter feed.

When British press wants to argue about our God-given American gun rights, my answer is: “go back to your own country.” pic.twitter.com/QrcA9Apbet — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene???????? (@RepMTG) June 22, 2022

The clip starts with Marge saying, "It's our job to protect the Second Amendment."

Restricting high-powered mass-murdering assault weapons is not an infringement on the 2nd amendment.

