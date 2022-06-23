Marge Greene Screams At British Reporter: 'Mass Stabbings!'

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
On Wednesday, Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a virtual "knife fight" with a British reporter for refusing to support any new form of gun control.
Republican House members held a press conference to denounce Republican Senators for supporting the very weak bipartisan gun restrictions in the latest proposed legislation.
As usual, Marge made a complete ass of herself.
The Georgia congresswoman was actually proud of this interaction and posted it on her own Twitter feed.
The clip starts with Marge saying, "It's our job to protect the Second Amendment."
Restricting high-powered mass-murdering assault weapons is not an infringement on the 2nd amendment.
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/marjorie-taylor-greene-screams-uk-has-mass