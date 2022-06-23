Bannon Furious GOP Didn't 'Control The Slavery Narrative'

Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022

On Real America's Voice, Christian nationalist and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon was furious that Republicans didn't "control the narrative pertaining to slavery", after the fall of the Confederacy.

It's as if the history of our country is up for grabs, to be rewritten any way fascist creeps like Bannon choose.

Bannon said, "How do we allow, conservatives and Republicans, how did we allow the left and the progressives, the cultural Marxists to steal the entire narrative of what happened, the republican party, what happened after slavery, after the Confederacy was defeated."

It's called history, jackass. Those who documented our history weren't looking through a MAGA lens.

Bannon was stumbling putting a sentence together. "How did it happen that they stole this narrative?"

The history of slavery isn't up for grabs. It is what it is. And the same goes for the defeat of the Confederacy.

For years now, Republicans have been trying to rewrite historical records, but it's hard to deny the truth.

Bannon would probably try to rewrite all the lynchings, murders, and segregation Black people endured.

Racism that permeates the Republican party is real, and has only been amplified by Trump and his thugs, like Bannon.

