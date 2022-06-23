LIVE: Jan. 5 Committee Hearing: How Trump Pressured The DoJ

Articles

In Hearing 5 today, the Jan. 6th committee will concentrate on how Trump pressured the Department of Justice while he led a months-long, coordinated plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop the transfer of power.

They will spell out exactly how he used the Department of Justice in that attempt, even trying to replace the Attorney General with someone more... pliable.

He pressured top officials at the Justice Department to investigate his conspiracy theories about voter fraud and undermine the integrity of the 2020 election.

Today's witnesses:

· Jeffrey Rosen, Acting Attorney General

· Richard Donoghue, Acting Deputy Attorney General

· Steven Engel, Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC)

