The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Where Things Stand: DOJ Now Appears Focused On Fake Electors Who Got Wrapped Up In Coup Plot

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Where Things Stand: DOJ Now Appears Focused On Fake Electors Who Got Wrapped Up In Coup Plot

A new report in the Washington Post today indicates the Justice Department might be expanding the scope of its focus on the fake Trump electors scheme, zeroing in on the people involved in the plot who may have intended to follow through or tried to follow through with the scheme.

Previous reports have revealed the DOJ was looking at the fake electors plot, but the bureau was reportedly mostly in talks with people who sounded the alarm about the scheme — which was a key layer of MAGAland’s campaign to keep Trump in power despite losing the election.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/doj-focused-fake-electors-coup-plot-january-6-committee

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version