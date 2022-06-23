The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Seeks Gas Tax Relief Amid War-Amplified Price Hikes

Biden Seeks Gas Tax Relief Amid War-Amplified Price Hikes The war in Ukraine is causing disruptions around the world, from what President Joe Biden terms a “Putin price hike” for American petroleum consumers to an impending global food crisis. On Wednesday, Biden said he was taking steps to try to offset the effects, something he said he’ll be focusing on ahead of two key summits and a Mideast trip. Anita Powell reports from the White House.

https://www.voanews.com/a/biden-seeks-gas-tax-relief-amid-war-amplified-price-hikes-/6629385.html

