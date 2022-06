Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 09:04 Hits: 2

Senators reach a bipartisan deal on a gun safety bill. Fed chairman will testify before two congressional panels this week. Jan. 6 hearing shows how Trump pressured state officials on election tally.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/22/1106658320/morning-news-brief