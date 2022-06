Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 09:04 Hits: 2

A bipartisan gun safety bill, poised to pass the Senate, could be the first major gun measure in decades. It's a narrow bill that President Biden supports, even though he wants it to go further.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/22/1106658355/senate-negotiators-reach-a-final-bipartisan-agreement-on-a-gun-safety-bill