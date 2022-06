Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 14:35 Hits: 2

State Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was impeached and removed from office by South Dakota lawmakers for crimes and wrongdoings before and after fatally hitting Joe Boever on a highway shoulder.

(Image credit: State of South Dakota via AP/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/22/1106671572/south-dakota-attorney-general-ravnsborg-boever-pedestrian-impeach