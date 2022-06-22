Thug Trump Loses It Over Rusty Bowers' Testimony

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, a Republican who testified on Tuesday in front of the Jan. 6 committee, must have struck a chord with former President Donald Trump. Bowers' testimony was riveting, patriotic, and unwavering. He emphasized that even though he voted for Trump and wanted him to defeat Joe Biden, he wasn't going to do anything illegal for him.

Bowers testified how Trump and his legal team called him to discuss a scheme to overturn the state's election after Joe Biden won the state by a narrow margin. Their plan allegedly went so far as to include an effort to appoint pro-Trump election officials who would falsely declare a Trump victory.

Trump wasn't happy with Bowers' straightforward testimony. In true Trump fashion, he lashed out at Bowers over his riveting testimony.

Just before the committee hearing began, Trump unleashed a statement to tear into Bowers ahead of his planned testimony. Trump is really good at making himself look guilty.

In the twice-impeached one-term President's statement, he accused Bowers of saying to him that "the election was rigged and that I won Arizona." He went on to say that he helped Bowers win a close reelection contest in 2020, saying that without his support, Bowers "would have been out of office."

Does any of this sound familiar to you? It sure does to me. Because then Trump said that Bowers "should hope that there's not a tape of the conversation," in which Bowers allegedly said the election was rigged.

