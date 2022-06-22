New Evidence Makes At Least One More Jan. 6th Hearing Likely

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 13:14 Hits: 2

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will add at least one more hearing, and committee members are considering holding even more hearings beyond that, multiple sources told TIME.

But since the first hearing on June 9, which garnered almost 20 million viewers, the committee has accrued more information relevant to its findings. “Every day, new stuff is coming out,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland and a member of the panel, told TIME last week after the third hearing.

The new information is a major reason why the committee has begun to consider more hearings, according to people familiar with the matter but not authorized to speak publicly. The proceedings have been the culmination of 10 months of investigatory work, including the collection of more than 130,000 documents and testimony from more than 1,000 witnesses.

