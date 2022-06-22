Report: Ukrainian Journalist Executed By Russian Forces

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 14:43 Hits: 1

When Maks Levin went missing on March 13, to recover a drone lost in the woods at the front, many of his friends and colleagues feared the worst. Weeks later he and Ukrainian serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov's bodies were found. An examination of the bodies and the crime scene by Reporters Without Borders was released today. They found that both had been executed and likely tortured first by Russian troops.

Source: Daily Beast

A well-known Ukrainian photojournalist was “executed in cold blood” by Russian forces when he tried to retrieve footage he’d shot shortly after the Feb. 24 invasion, an investigation has found.

Maks Levin, a photojournalist who freelanced for Reuters, the BBC, Associated Press and several Ukrainian news agencies, vanished in the early days of the war, just a day after his 2-year-old son’s birthday in mid-March. After frantic search efforts by family and friends, his body was found outside Kyiv in early April, along with that of Ukrainian serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov, a friend with whom Levin had been travelling.

