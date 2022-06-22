The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Fox Host: J6 Hearing Made Trump Look ‘Just Awful’

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Fox Host: J6 Hearing Made Trump Look ‘Just Awful’

In his interview with former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tom Dupree following Tuesday’s J6 hearing, Neil Cavuto’s opening question was, “Tom, you’re the lawyer and a great one. I’m not. But this just seems to make Donald Trump look awful. Just awful.

Dupree did not object.

True, Cavuto does not seem like much of a Trump fan. But he’s been around long enough to know how far he can cross a line against Trump on Fox. Here, he acted as if there isn't one.

It suggests that Fox is totally fine with throwing Trump under the bus.

Sad!

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/fox-host-j6-hearing-made-trump-look-just

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version