Johnson Caught Lying About His Role In Fake Elector Plot

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Tuesday evening, Rachel Maddow led a panel with Chris Hayes, Joy Reid, Nicolle Wallace and Ari Melber to discuss the revelations that came from the day's January 6th hearing, namely Ron Johnson being implicated in the fake elector plot.

Almost as telling was when CNN reporter Manu Raju asked RoJo about his alleged role in the plot, RoJo told one of the most ridiculous lies that it just begged to be mocked:

Oh yeah sure! Doesn't everybody accept packages without knowing what's in them and without knowing who sent it and trying to deliver it the second in command of the country?

Things got so far out of control for RoJo that he resorted to pretending he was on a phone call:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/johnson-caught-lying-about-his-role-fake

