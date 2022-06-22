Watters Gives Game Away On Abortion: 'Just Drive Across State Lines'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Oh look here's Jesse Watters pretending that overturning Roe v. Wade is no big deal. Because "you" can just cross state lines and get your abortion in a blue state.

JESSE WATTERS: "Back in the day, you had a president who got elected, and they might send you to the jungle to shoot at the Vietnamese. Now, if something comes down from this court, you might have to, if you practice unsafe sex, drive an hour across state lines and get an abortion. It’s being overblown a little bit. Let's just keep that in perspective.

Or you might not have a car or you might be an eleven-year-old incest victim, and because your Republican state cares much more about winning primaries than it does about the health of women and girls, you might die from a botched self-induced act of desperation, or you might be sent to jail or be committed to a mental institution by the state legislature. But that's nothing compared to the currently non-existent military DRAFT, right, Jesse?

Republicans are extremely nervous about being the dog that caught the car when it comes to Roe v. Wade. Roe is very popular, and the public seems extremely AWARE that it's REPUBLICANS taking away this fundamental right from women to determine their destinies.

Last month Ron Johnson, the GOP jerk from Wisconsin, tried to push this same "just drive to Illinois" garbage. Steve Benen at Maddowblog writes:

