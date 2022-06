Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022

The latest redistricting cycle is almost over and we have a nearly finalized national map of new districts to assess. In Part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew breaks down how the new map falls along partisan lines and why there is a record low number of competitive districts.

