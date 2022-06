Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 22:51 Hits: 3

In Part 3 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast the team looks at the newest polling from FiveThirtyEight’s collaboration with Ipsos, in which Americans were asked about the most important political issues leading up to the midterms. This edition focused on political polarization, crime and gun violence.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/americans-agree-that-they-disagree-too-much/