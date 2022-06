Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 21:39 Hits: 2

Then-President Donald Trump’s effort to steal a second term inflicted a deep emotional toll on anyone who stood in its way, from state House speakers to on-the-ground election workers.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/trumps-relentless-election-theft-campaign-took-a-deep-emotional-toll-witnesses-say