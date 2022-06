Articles

Category: World Politics
Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Schiff details how Trump and his campaign "were directly involved in advancing and coordinating the plot to replace Biden electors with fake electors not chosen by the voters."

(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

