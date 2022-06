Articles

Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022

The bill would incentivize states to pass red flag laws and expand background checks for 18- to 21-year-olds, among other measures. It's expected to have enough support to pass the Senate.

(Image credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/21/1106466279/senators-reach-final-bipartisan-agreement-on-a-gun-safety-bill