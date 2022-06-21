Giuliani Admitted 'They Had A Lot Of Theories, But No Evidence' Of Voter Fraud

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 19:59 Hits: 3

During today's January 6th Hearing, Arizona State House Speaker Rusty Bowers described how Rudy Giuliani admitted 'we've got lots of theories, we just don't have the evidence.'

This caused the contingent of Arizona Republican lawmakers and their counsel (who were there hoping for evidence of massive voter fraud) to laugh at Guiliani's idiocy.

Mr. Bowers' (a lifelong Republican) testimony throughout was powerful and undeniable.

Rep. Adam Schiff asked specifically about conversations he had with Rudy Giuliani which read like an Abbott and Costello routine.

Schiff: Did Mr. Giuliani ask one of the other attorneys on his team to help him out with the evidence?"

Bowers: He did. He asked Jenna Ellis, who was sitting to his right. One thing was it was more to the point of, was there sufficient evidence or action that we could justify the recalling of the electors, but at that part of the conversation, I know he referred to someone else, but he did ask, do we have the proof to Jenna.

Schiff: Miss Ellis, and she said yes and iI said, I want the names. Do you have the names? Yes. Do you have how they voted? We have all of the information, I said can you get to me that information? Did you bring it with you? She said 'no."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/az-house-speaker-rusty-bowers-giuliani