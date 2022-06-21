Trump 'Targeted Me', Says Jan 6 Witness In Powerful Testimony

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 20:18 Hits: 3

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, mother and daughter, were doing their jobs as election workers. Former President Donald Trump and his then-attorney Rudy Giuliani completely disrupted their lives. After being targeted numerous times by the former President, Freeman had to flee her home of 20 years after she was inundated with threats and baseless accusations. Some messages called for her hanging, and one went as far as to urge people to "hunt" her.

Imagine being targeted by the most powerful man in the world. That's what happened to Shaye and 'Lady Ruby.' Their testimonies today in front of the January 6 committee hearing were powerful and gut-wrenching.

"There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere," Ruby Freeman told the committee. "Do you know how it feels to have the president of the US target you? ... He targeted me, Lady Ruby, a small business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen, who stood up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of a pandemic."

Trump accused Ms. Freeman of giving her daughter a USB drive "like vials of heroin and cocaine" to commit voter fraud. She was giving her daughter a ginger mint. A ginger mint!

The commander-in-chief's job is to keep all of us safe -- all of America. Instead, he intimidated her, sending his violent supporters after her and her daughter. Trumpers broke into Shaye Moss's grandmother's home to make a citizen's arrest. They went after a granny.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/trump-targeted-me-says-jan-6-witness