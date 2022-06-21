New Study: Over 100 Million Americans Have Healthcare Debt

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 22:02

An investigation published last week reveals that healthcare debt is "far more pervasive" in the United States than previously known, currently impacting 41% of U.S. adults and more than 100 million people across the country.

"We've built a healthcare system that is more effective at extracting money from people than caring for them."

Previous attempts to assess the extent of the medical debt crisis have understated the problem because, according to a joint study by Kaiser Health News and NPR, "much of the debt that patients accrue is hidden as credit card balances, loans from family, or payment plans to hospitals and other medical providers."

In an effort to more accurately estimate how much of the U.S. population is facing healthcare debt—a largely foreign concept to people in countries with universal coverage systems that restrict out-of-pocket costs—the two outlets conducted a new survey "designed to capture not just bills patients couldn't afford, but other borrowing used to pay for healthcare as well."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/over-100-million-americans-have-healthcare