Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 17:23 Hits: 1

We are now almost 2/3 the way toward our critical goal for the TPM Journalism Fund drive this year. We couldn’t be more grateful. But we need to push on toward that goal of raising $200,000 in this drive. It’s critical. If you’ve been considering contributing or are planning on doing so, please make it today. We’re eager to get back to the reporting and analysis that your support makes possible. If you’ve been planning on it, just take a quick moment and make today the day. Just click right here.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/make-it-today