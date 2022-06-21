The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Jan. 6 Panel Hearing, Round Four: MAGALand’s Pressure Campaign On The States

Jan. 6 Panel Hearing, Round Four: MAGALand's Pressure Campaign On The States

The House Jan. 6 Committee is holding its fourth hearing today at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Today the committee will zero in on Trump and his cronies’ pressure campaign against state and local elections officials to not only “find” the votes needed for Trump to steal the 2020 election, but also to participate in MAGALand’s fake elector scheme.

Follow our live coverage below:

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/jan-6-panel-hearing-round-four-magalands-pressure-campaign-on-the-states

