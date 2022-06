Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 10:48 Hits: 1

The parliamentary election setback for President Macron and bickering inside the German and Italian coalitions play into Moscow's hands. If EU member states falter over Ukraine, European security will be jeopardized.

Read more https://carnegieeurope.eu/strategiceurope/87361?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss