Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 11:17 Hits: 0

On Tuesday, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will focus on former President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure state officials to overturn the 2020 election results.

