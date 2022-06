Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 16:42 Hits: 1

Some of Colbert's production staff were detained on Thursday while filming a puppet segment in a congressional building. He said it was a "simple story" that conservative media twisted.

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Montclair Film)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/06/21/1106374559/stephen-colbert-staff-arrests-capitol-hill-triumph-puppet-robert-smigel