Congrats, Texas GOP! You're Officially A Seditious Cult

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 10:03 Hits: 0

The Texas Republican Party will have a new party platform soon, thanks to a convention that saw over 5,000 delegates show up to boo the archconservative Republican Sen. John Cornyn while otherwise ironing out just how devoted to seditious conspiracy the party wants to be. Cornyn was booed for working on a "bipartisan" proposal to modestly tighten some gun rules so that Americans who have a history of violence or making threats of violence can't get one, aka "red flag" laws—a negotiation Cornyn almost certainly intended as a do-nothing feint to begin with, something to be scuttled again after the Uvalde mass murders have been forgotten.

Campaign Action

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/congrats-texas-gop-youre-officially