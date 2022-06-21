Mike's Blog Round Up

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 10:03 Hits: 0

On this date in 2001, bluesman John Lee Hooker passed away of natural causes at age 83. John Lee Hooker, Bad Like Jesse James (see above).

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit with another Russian Joke:

Yastreblyansky reports from the "Republicans Want to Kill You" department:

Alas a Blog! contributor has written a book!

Attention space nerds! Wanna take a peek at NASA’s future Moon mission (and likely delays)?

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/mikes-blog-round-14