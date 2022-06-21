The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mike's Blog Round Up

On this date in 2001, bluesman John Lee Hooker passed away of natural causes at age 83. John Lee Hooker, Bad Like Jesse James (see above).

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit with another Russian Joke:

Yastreblyansky reports from the "Republicans Want to Kill You" department:

Alas a Blog! contributor has written a book!

Attention space nerds! Wanna take a peek at NASA’s future Moon mission (and likely delays)?

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast

