Stop Me If This Sounds Familiar: Ron Johnson On Why He's Running

Why did Ron Johnson break his promise to only run for two terms?

“I didn’t want to do this. I was happy, twelve years and go home. My wife really didn’t want me to do this, but we’re both patriots and when we started opening up after COVID, as I’m going around the state, and people are coming up to me with tears in their eyes, streaming down their cheeks, 'you gotta run. You gotta help us save this country,' ” he said.

Oh, and he left out the part where they call him "sir."

Last year, he blamed Democrats for making him break his promise!

By the way, next week will be the fourth anniversary of his famous pilgrimage to Moscow, where the Koch lapdog spent the July 4th holiday with his pals, sucking up to oligarchs and tyrants. As one traditionally does on Independence Day!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/stop-me-if-sounds-familiar-ron-johnson-why

