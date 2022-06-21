The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Of Course Trump Is Scapegoating John Eastman

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Of Course Trump Is Scapegoating John Eastman

Via Rolling Stone, the not-so-surprising news that the Trump machine is setting up John Eastman to take the blame for ... well, everything! He was the coffee boy! Trump barely knew him!

With the Justice Department and Jan. 6 committee taking a close look at Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, he and his cronies could certainly use a fall guy, and it looks like they’ve found their patsy: right-wing lawyer John Eastman.

Eastman worked for Trump as the attorney devised legal strategies to overturn the election to keep the outgoing president in power. But, in recent weeks, Trump has confided to those close to him that he sees no reason to publicly defend Eastman, two people familiar with the matter tell Rolling Stone. The ex-president is also deeply annoyed with Eastman and all the negative “attention” and media coverage that the lawyer’s work has brought Trump and his inner sanctum, including during the ongoing Jan. 6 hearings on Capitol Hill.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/its-not-really-news-trump-would-scapegoat

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version