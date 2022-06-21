The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Colbert Addresses The 'Triumph Puppet' Arrest

It was a long wait until Monday night, to hear what Stephen Colbert would say about his comedy staff, including the puppet known as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, being arrested on Capitol Hill.

Right-wing media used the arrest to pretend it was a liberal plot which erased and excused the "citizen protest" on January 6, 2021. Everyone from Fox to OANN and Newsmax in between have been looking for a way to either ignore or dismiss the January 6 insurrection and the very effective and truthful January 6 hearings.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/colbert-addresses-triumph-puppet-arrest

