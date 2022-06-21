Colbert Addresses The 'Triumph Puppet' Arrest

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022

It was a long wait until Monday night, to hear what Stephen Colbert would say about his comedy staff, including the puppet known as Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, being arrested on Capitol Hill.

Right-wing media used the arrest to pretend it was a liberal plot which erased and excused the "citizen protest" on January 6, 2021. Everyone from Fox to OANN and Newsmax in between have been looking for a way to either ignore or dismiss the January 6 insurrection and the very effective and truthful January 6 hearings.

Fox News is covering Triumph the Insult Comic’s arrest but not the Insurrection — John Conroy (@ConroyFTW) June 21, 2022 read more

